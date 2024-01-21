A COASTER train in downtown San Diego. Courtesy NCTD

Mayor Todd Gloria said city crews will work through the weekend to bring the quiet zone into compliance following a Federal Rail Administration suspension requiring trains to sound their horns through downtown.

The federal agency discovered safety issues related to public crossings, traffic control devices and incomplete paperwork during a recent inspection.

Since 2012, 13 railroad crossings from Laurel Street to Fifth Avenue had been designated a quiet zone through the implementation of a sophisticated warning system utilizing lights and gates. The quiet zone will be restored once the city has effectively implemented and documented the required safety measures.

City crews are working on replacement signage, pavement markings and flex posts identified as deficient, according to Gloria.

“Remaining traffic counts that are required in order to have the suspension lifted will be completed by the end of January to submit for the FRA’s evaluation,” Gloria said in a statement.

Federal rail officials clarified the current suspension is unrelated to the four recent fatalities caused by train collisions in San Diego County.