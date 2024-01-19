Toni Atkins announces her campaign for Governor of California.

Toni Atkins, who began her political career on the San Diego City Council and made history as the first woman to serve as both speaker of the Assembly and president pro tem of the Senate, announced her campaign Friday to succeed Gavin Newsom as Governor.

The Democrat from North Park appeared before a large crowd of local and state political leaders, union members and other supporters in the rotunda of the San Diego Air & Space museum in Balboa Park.

“In 2026, we have the opportunity to elect a Governor who understands, and has lived, the challenges facing Californians struggling to get by and trying to get ahead,” said Atkins in her remarks. “I am ready to be Governor.”

She stressed the idea of service to the state and its residents. “I use that specific language for a reason. It’s never been my ambition to ‘be’ Governor. But it is my intention to serve as Governor.”

Atkins, 61, grew up in rural Virginia and moved to California in 1985. She has been a trailblazer not just for women, but in the LGBTQ community.

“Many have said that in 2026, it’s time for California to finally elect a woman Governor,” Atkins told the crowd. “As the most qualified candidate running for Governor, who also happens to be a woman, I agree!

Atkins made her announcement after a series of introductory speeches, culminating in remarks by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. She described Atkins as a true leader with the experience appropriate to California’s economy and diversity.

“California is more than just a state. We are a country within ourselves,” said Weber. “We’re picking a person who stands before the nation and the world representing the largest population in the United States — the fourth largest economy in the world.”

Atkins is “not just another legislator — she is a leader,” said Weber.

“Toni Atkins has pushed more of us to become the doers and the dreamers of the state than any other person,” Weber said.

Other announced candidates for governor include fellow Democrats Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond. Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has also been mentioned as a potential candidate.