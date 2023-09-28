San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Triton fireboat that joined the department’s fleet in 2021. Courtesy SDFR

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein announced that he has secured $1.25 million to replace an aging San Diego Fire-Rescue fireboat with a state-of-the-art vessel.

The department’s Marine II, which has been in service since 1991, will be replaced by an All Hazards Response Type 4 Fireboat similar to the Triton that is already in the fleet.

“I’m thrilled to be able to support SDFD as they valiantly fulfill their mission to keep swimmers, boaters, and others safe on our waterways,” Maienschein said. “This custom-built vessel will combine the maneuverability of the 32 foot Marine II it replaces with the high-tech capabilities of the Triton, a 2021 addition to SDFD’s marina.”

The new fireboat will be an improvement over the Triton, with high maneuverability, a pump capacity of 2,500 gallons per minute, sonar for underwater searches, nuclear material detection, and heavy towing capability.

The new fireboat is expected to be ready in 12-18 months.