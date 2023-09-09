AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Legislation by Sen. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas to require gun sellers to post warnings about the danger of having a firearm in a home was passed by the state Senate and sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign.

Senate Bill 417 cleared the Senate Wednesday on a 32-5 vote, after passing the Assembly on Aug. 14. The no votes came from four Republicans and one Democrat.

“People need to know that simply having a gun in your home dramatically increases your risk of experiencing gun violence,” Blakespear said. “SB 417 makes sure anyone purchasing a gun knows this danger.”

She cited research that indicates the presence of a firearm in a home significantly increases the risk of suicide, death during domestic violence disputes, and the unintentional death of children and household members.

In July, a 1-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 3-year-old brother at a home in Fallbrook. Deputies confirmed that the boy had gotten hold of an unsecured handgun.

SB 417 requires gun sellers to post the following notice:

“WARNING: If you or a loved one is experiencing distress or depression or is contemplating suicide, please call 988 (The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). Access to a firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, death, and injury during domestic violence disputes, and the unintentional death and traumatic injury to children, household members, and guests.”

Blakespear represents Senate District 38, which covers northern coastal San Diego County and part of inland southern Orange County.