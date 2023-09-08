Courtney Ruby. Photo credit: Courtesy, SANDAG

The SANDAG Board of Directors on Friday unanimously approved the appointment of Oakland’s city auditor as the agency’s next independent auditor.

Courtney Ruby will lead the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor to measure the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the San Diego Association of Governments.

The office is the official body of SANDAG that investigates potential fraud, waste and abuse identified by SANDAG staff or other stakeholders.

Ruby announced her resignation as Oakland’s city auditor, effective Oct. 13. She will join SANDAG Nov. 13.

She will replace Mary Khoshmashrab, who is retiring.

“Ms. Ruby brings decades of experience in ensuring organizations manage their financial resources effectively and I look forward to working with her in making sure the agency is held accountable every step of the way,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas, who chairs both the county and SANDAG boards.

The change comes at a time of flux for SANDAG. The agency’s CEO, Hasan Ikhrata, will depart in December, and his tenure was marked by controversy, particularly over spending questions.

There were allegations of bloated contracts or issues raised regarding dining costs for Ikhrata and other SANDAG executives. More than one independent audit of agency finances and practices was launched as a result.

Following the announcement of Khoshmashrab’s retirement, SANDAG board and Audit Committee launched a competitive recruitment in April.

“It will be my honor to work with the Audit Committee and board to bring increased accountability and transparency to SANDAG,” Ruby said, “and as I have always done in every organization I have served, I will bring my strategic leadership style to bear — assessing critical operations, ensuring our recommendations are relevant and implemented, and guiding my new team as we dive into this important work.”

Ruby in 2008 sponsored state legislation, the Whistleblower Act, to protect local government employees in California who exposed fraud, waste and abuse. In August 2022, Ruby was nominated as one of three candidates by the joint Legislative Audit Committee to be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom for the position of California State Auditor.

Ruby has more than 20 years of experience working in governmental and political organizations, including as chief financial officer for three agencies – the Association of Bay Area Governments, the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the East Bay Conservation Corporation.

Ruby also has served as director of administration and facilities at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the Bay Area’s nine counties.

Ruby is a graduate of American University, a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner.