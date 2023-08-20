The county’s Emergency Operations Center this weekend preparing for Tropical Cyclone Hilary. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

The county of San Diego proclaimed a local emergency Sunday in anticipation of state and federal government assistance that may be needed as a result of Tropical Cyclone Hilary.

The action follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s state of emergency proclamation for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts.

“The county wants residents to take this storm seriously, to recognize the potential severity, and to follow the guidance of local first responders,” San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas said. “We urge everyone to register for AlertSanDiego.org and download the SD Emergency mobile app to receive emergency notifications, updates and preparedness information, like a personal disaster plan and go-kit in case of evacuation.”

The County of San Diego is proclaiming a local emergency 🚨 pic.twitter.com/R6UKMdyual — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) August 20, 2023

A local proclamation communicates to the state that the county is expecting significant impacts to both public and private property.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor conditions and coordinate among departments, with cities and responders to prepare the region for the storm’s arrival, officials said.

For the latest updates on storm conditions, response and preparedness, go to AlertSanDiego.org.