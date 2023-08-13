From left: Janessa Goldbeck, Amy Reichert and Monica Montgomery Steppe. Times of San Diego photo illustration

Tuesday is the final day to vote in the election to fill the vacant seat in San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District.

Four candidates are running for the position vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher when he stepped down following what he describes as an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate.

The woman in question has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

The candidates are:

Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe, San Diego City Council president pro tem

Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, Marine veteran and nonprofit organizer

Republican Amy Reichert, founder of Reopen San Diego

Republican Paul McQuigg, Marine veteran

The successful candidate will fill the seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

If no candidate receives a majority vote, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

Fourteen vote centers will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can find a vote center by visiting sdvote.com/content/rov/en/VotingOptions.html#votecenter.

As a special treat, basketball legend and San Diego native Bill Walton is offering to play basketball with anyone who comes out to vote in the special election at 1 p.m. Monday at North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Walton supports Goldbeck, but says he encourages all San Diegans to vote, regardless of political party.

For more information on the candidates and voting, refer to the Times of San Diego voter guide.

Updated at 4:09 p.m. August 13, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.