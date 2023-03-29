Nathan Fletcher. Photo by Salvatore Giametta

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher admitted Wednesday to a relationship with a woman outside of his marriage but said her allegations in a new lawsuit are false.

Fletcher issued a statement through his county office because he is outside of California seeking treatment for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse.

“Last year, I made a terrible mistake engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside my marriage. I made clear it could not continue or advance and desperately hoped I could leave this mistake in my past,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“However, this individual and an attorney demanded millions of dollars from me and my family with the threat of not only embarrassment but a willingness to lie about the circumstances and nature of the interactions.”

The lawsuit was filed in San Diego Superior Court, and Times of San Diego is seeking to obtain a copy.

Fletcher, who is married to former Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, did not identify the woman in his statement, but said he did not have authority over her job.

“My wife has done nothing but love me completely and without reservation and the blame for allowing myself to be in this situation rests entirely on my shoulders,” Fletcher said. “I will spend my life working to repair the damage done to my family.”

He vowed to “aggressively fight this issue in court and the full record will show the truth.”

Fletcher announced Sunday that he is quitting his campaign for state Senate to focus on his fight with PTSD.