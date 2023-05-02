Monica Montgomery Steppe speaks downtown on election night last year. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego City Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe announced her campaign Tuesday to fill the District 4 supervisor seat being vacated by Nathan Fletcher on May 15.

The Democratic councilmember’s announcement comes after the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to move forward with a special election on Aug. 15.

Fletcher announced his resignation on March 29 following a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations.

See more Together, we fought for what we deserved at City Hall. Now, we can serve even more San Diegans. It’s time to move forward and build trust in San Diego County.

That’s why I am running for Board of Supervisors. Join the fight today: https://t.co/27MXpcIsfH pic.twitter.com/kbMUiuTe4B — Monica4SanDiego (@Monica4SanDiego) May 2, 2023

Montgomery Steppe represents City Council District 4, which covers southeastern San Diego, after being elected for two consecutive terms.

“We cannot have government without the people’s trust,” Montgomery Steppe said. “My goal is to repair and rebuild those institutions of trust to move our county forward.”

Marine Corps veteran Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of Vet Voice Foundation and a Democrat who ran for Congress in the district Sara Jacobs eventually won, also released a statement Tuesday confirming her candidacy.

“We need new leaders we can trust to push for new solutions, fix what’s broken and actually get things done to make life better now,” Goldbeck said. “As a victim’s advocate, non-profit CEO and veteran, I’ve never shied away from tough missions. The mission now is to get county government working again for all of us.”

If no candidate receives a majority vote in the Aug. 15 primary election, then a special general election would be held Nov. 7, according to county officials.