Completing a sudden collapse of his political career, Nathan Fletcher late Wednesday night said he would resign from the county Board of Supervisors.

The move apparently was at the insistence of his wife, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

Only four months after winning a second four-year term, the 4th District Democrat tweeted:

“The strain on my wife and family over this past week has been immense and unbearable. A combination of my personal mistakes plus false accusations has created a burden that my family shouldn’t have to bear. I will be resigning from the Board of Supervisors, effective at the end of my medical leave.”

It was only Sunday that he stunned the region by announcing he would quit his race to succeed state Sen. Toni Atkins and seek help for combat- and childhood-related PTSD, along with alcoholism.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday — a day that began with revelations of a lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed and battered a Metropolitan Transit System employee — Fletcher said:

“I will focus solely on getting healthy and being a good husband, father and friend. I am grateful to my constituents for the honor of serving you, my incredible team who worked tirelessly to make a real difference, and our county workers who put it all on the line for those most in need everyday.”

He concluded: “I am proud of what we accomplished together. My decision today is solely based on what is best for my family.”

His wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales Fletcher, tweeted that she loved her husband.

“He has acknowledged his mistakes & I believe his name will be cleared of false accusations,” she wrote. “Still, I asked him to resign to lessen the strain on our family. I’m relieved he is finally getting treatment he needs. Thank you to everyone who has reached out today.”

Shane Harris, the social justice activist who earlier Wednesday called on Fletcher to resign his Board of Supervisors seat, tweeted about 11:20 p.m.:

“My prayer goes out to his family and all involved in this situation. This decision now allows San Diego County and county district four constituents the opportunity to close this chapter together and enter a new chapter filled with possibility and opportunity to meet the most vital and important needs of the people. I thank … Supervisor Fletcher for his service and wish him nothing but healing and peace.”

