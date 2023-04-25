Christina Bobb spoke to Clay Clark on a podcast shown on Rumble.

Christina Bobb, the San Diego State graduate and former OAN reporter, says Tucker Carlson will “keep his influence in whatever he does” after leaving Fox News.

Carlson, her fellow one-time San Diegan, “is so good at what he does,” she said in a podcast posted Tuesday night. “He’s got such a big following…. Anything he ends up doing will be bigger and better.”

Like Donald Trump, for whom she’s a campaign 2024 attorney, Bobb said Fox “muzzled him to extent… stifling [Carlson].”

On Monday, Trump offered his own thoughts to Newsmax on “the Tucker situation.”

“You don’t know if it was a firing,” he told the far-right rival to Fox News now gaining viewers. “Maybe he left because he wasn’t being given his free rein — he wants his free rein.”

In a 14-minute chat 54 minutes into the Clay Clark podcast Tuesday shown on Rumble, Bobb, 36, said she was disappointed at first with Fox News parting with Carlson.

She said Fox News had “pushed out their viewers” and reacted with: “Oh no! He’s one of our best voices with this big platform.”

But now — “right in the nick of time” — she hopes Carlson “starts his own thing. … He continues to have this big booming voice unrestrained, without the oversight of Fox News corporate. I’m a chronic optimist. Hopeful it turns into a good thing for everybody.”

She also described Trump as “absolutely wonderful” remarking on “how relatable he is.” She called him “beyond wealthy, one of the wealthiest people on the planet.”

Clark, who earlier in the podcast had interviewed former Gen. Michael Flynn from his ReAwaken America Tour (which came to San Marcos a year ago), asked Bobb about the state of journalism.

She said she didn’t appreciate “how coordinated it was” on other networks — with talking points to “push a narrative,” which was counter to her “grassroots approach to journalism.”

“OAN didn’t restrain me like other networks,” Bobb said of far-right outlet One America News — a co-defendant with her and others in several major defamation lawsuits.

Christina Bobb as seen on Clay Clark’s Rumble show and podcast.

She said Fox News and CNN are “all going down. As conservatives, we want things decentralized,” praising podcasts like Clark’s.

Clark, a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist, shared disparaging thoughts with Bobb on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying the potential 2024 presidential rival to Trump kept citizens off the beaches in 2020.

“Donald Trump started this movement,” she said. “Donald Trump is going to finish what he started. He’s going to drain the swamp. Do not take on Donald Trump.”

Florida resident Bobb said she voted for DeSantis, but that he got arrogant — thinking he’s “better than the original.”

“Not only does he not stand a chance against Donald Trump in 2024,” she said, “I think his political career is over — because we can never trust him again.”