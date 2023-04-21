The parcel that MTS plans to redevelop for high-rise housing. Image from Google street view

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System board on Thursday unanimously approved a $174 million capital improvement program and revealed plans for high-rise housing adjacent to the 12th and Imperial transit center.

The capital program for the 2024 fiscal year beginning July 1 includes $60 million for 63 new clean-energy buses powered by batteries, natural gas or propane and $22 million to complete an earlier order for 47 new trolleys.

The board signed an exclusive negotiating agreement with the San Diego Foundation to assist with redeveloping a 2.5-acre parcel for 500 units of housing in a high-rise structure of up to 47 floors. The property is directly to the east of the transit center and currently used for parking and a Greyhound bus facility.

The foundation recently established a housing impact fund that aims to raise $400 million for development and preservation of affordable and workforce housing.

The MTS board also voted on nominees to serve as board chair in the wake of Nathan Fletcher’s resignation, but none of the nominees received the required two-thirds vote. The three nominees were La Mesa Councilmember Patricia Dillard, El Cajon Councilmember Steve Goble, and San Diego Councilmember Steve Whitburn.

Whitburn will continue to serve as acting chair with another vote is scheduled for May 18.

“Two priority issues for MTS are creating more housing that promotes transit use and keeping the transit system in a solid state of good repair for our riders,” said Whitburn after Thursday’s meeting.

“The $174 million Capital Improvement Program addresses some major capital priorities, and the agreement with the San Diego Foundation is a great step to potentially create hundreds of new affordable units in downtown San Diego,” he said.

Other properties MTS is in the process of redeveloping for housing are:

Grantville Trolley Station- 374 units

Palm Avenue Trolley Station – 390 units

Rancho Bernardo Transit Center – 100 estimated units

Beyer Blvd Transit Center – 100 estimated units

El Cajon Transit Center – 400 estimated units

E Street Transit Center – 170-390 estimated units

MTS operates more than 100 bus routes and three trolley lines in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego. It is governed by a 15-member board made up of representatives of the cities it serves.