San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott speaks to union members. Photo by Chris Stone

A court-appointed receiver has been tasked with overseeing the rehab and possible demolition of a Grant Hill property that city officials say was a hazard to its former residents.

Tenants of the multi-unit residential development on K Street were relocated after the City Attorney’s Office says its owner didn’t vacate and repair the property as ordered by the city.

In late 2021, tenants issued a complaint to city officials and a subsequent inspection revealed units lacking electricity and water, as well as mold that developed following a sewage leak.

After the city paid relocation costs to move the tenants, squatters broke into the units.

The City Attorney’s Office said at least 10 fires sparked at the property in less than a year’s time — including five in five days last fall — which left the residence “in a highly dangerous condition, susceptible to collapse at any time.”

Issues at the property have resulted in around 75 calls to police and firefighters, with neighbors and employees at a nearby elementary school reporting trespassing, domestic violence, disturbing the peace and auto theft.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said, “This property has posed a health and safety hazard to elementary school children and the Grant Hill community for years.”

Under the court order issued Wednesday, the receiver will vacate the property, secure and clean it, and hire a contractor to either repair or demolish the buildings. A temporary restraining order has also been issued to the property owner, which prohibits her from maintaining a public nuisance.

City News Service contributed to this article.