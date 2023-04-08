Property tax bills. Photo courtesy San Diego County tax collector’s office

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners that Monday is the deadline to pay the second installment of their 2022-2023 property taxes to avoid a 10% late penalty.

Taxpayers can pay their bill online via credit card or electronic check at sdttc.com. There is no convenience charge if payment is made by e-check.

“Online payments will be accepted until midnight on April 10,” McAllister said. “The easiest, quickest, and most secure way to pay is online at sdttc.com.”

“Taxpayers should log on early and give themselves plenty of time to complete a payment before the automatic midnight cutoff,” he added.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by April 10 to be considered on time. Cash payments are accepted at the downtown office.

As of Thursday afternoon, just under half of all county taxpayers had submitted their second installment, McAllister said.

In September, McAllister’s office sent over a million tax bills, which are expected to generate $8.06 billion to fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county.