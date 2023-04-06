Colin Parent. Campaign photo

In the second major 2024 candidacy announcement on Thursday, La Mesa Vice Mayor Colin Parent announced a campaign for the 79th Assembly District seat now held by Akilah Weber.

Earlier on Thursday, Weber announced she will run for state Senate in the district long represented by Toni Atkins, who is termed out.

The two announcements come after Supervisor Nathan Fletcher pulled out of the Senate race amid accusations of sexual harassment and an admission that he will seek treatment for post-traumatic stress.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy to represent the people of District 79,” said Parent. “I believe that public policy has the power to improve people’s lives, and that elected officials have an obligation to be clear-eyed about what’s not working.”

Parent, a Democrat who has served on the La Mesa City Council for six years, was quickly endorsed by local Assemblymembers David Alvarez, Chris Ward and Tasha Boerner Horvath.

A San Diego native, Parent graduated from UC San Diego and the New York University school of law. He is chief executive officer and general counsel for Circulate San Diego, a nonprofit that advocates for public transit, safe walkable neighborhoods, and affordable homes.

“The California State Assembly is the best place for me to use my experience and knowledge to push for better outcomes for our communities,” he said. “If elected to the State Assembly, I will be a fierce and effective advocate for our region.”

The 79th District includes southeastern San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and El Cajon and adjacent areas.