Akilah Weber. Photo by Chris Stone

Assemblymember Akilah Weber announced Thursday her intention to run for the state Senate seat held by termed-out Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins.

Weber’s announcement comes after Supervisor Nathan Fletcher pulled out of the race amid accusations of sexual harassment and an admission that he will seek treatment for post-traumatic stress.

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for state Senate. Since 2021, it has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of the 79th Assembly District,” said Weber.

“As an assemblymember, I have successfully fought to improve access to quality healthcare, strengthen our education system, protect our environment, and further economic prosperity. As state Senator for District 39, I will continue this fight,” she said.

Weber is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist and founder of the Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology Division at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Prior to her election to the Assembly, Weber served on the La Mesa City Council. Her mother is Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

District 39 encompasses most of the city of San Diego north of Route 94, the coastal cities of Coronado, Del Mar and Solana Beach, and parts of unincorporated Rancho Santa Fe.

With Fletcher out of the race, other potential candidates in the 2024 race include Assemblymember Chris Ward and former San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez.