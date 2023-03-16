Christina Bobb of San Diego and OAN promises in book “the inside story of the 2020 election.” Times of San Diego photo illustration

Former San Diegan Christina Bobb, lying low, has been scarce on the book tour circuit.

Her only appearances to promote “Stealing Your Vote” have been one-on-one Zoom interviews with proud fellow election deniers and QAnon disciples.

The San Diego State University MBA and former One America News correspondent — who went on to become an attorney for Donald Trump — still insists that “Kari Lake clearly won” the Arizona governor’s race and rues “Republican obstruction” there in 2020.

In late December, Times of San Diego reached out to Bobb to learn more about her stolen-election claims, and she replied via Twitter DM: “I tell my side of the story in my book that’s available for pre-order and will be published Jan. 24, 2023. Any reader wanting to know the truth can read Stealing Your Vote on Jan 24.”

So we bought the book.

Except for one final exchange — in which she gave her email address — Bobb hasn’t responded to questions about her book, subtitled “The inside story of the 2020 election and what it means for 2024.”

Except for one apparent revelation — regarding how Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano came to visit Arizona amid the Maricopa County vote recount and who paid for it — Bobb’s book mainly echoes old conspiracy theories and concerns.

She quotes Ronald Reagan — “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction” — and declares: “If Americans stay as engaged as they are now and continue to recruit their friends, I expect we’ll see the final flush of draining the swamp in 2026.”

Of course, she expects to see Trump re-elected in 2024.

She summarizes her beliefs on page 220:

Simple common sense would indicate some type of foul play in the 2020 election. First, the overwhelming increase in mail-in ballots, which sets the stage for fraud and ballot stuffing. Second the fact that the only states that magically flipped from Trump to Biden needed to stop counting for days on end. Third, the fact that election officials were forced to acknowledge machine “glitches” due to supposedly improper maintenance, which resulted in an inaccurate count, awarding a county to Biden which they had to retract because Trump actually won.

That flipped-back county was Michigan’s Antrim County.

But a deep study by Alex Halderman of the University of Michigan said the “major errors were corrected” and found no fraud. But Bobb still advances such claims and knocks Republicans for not doing a proper audit.

Her other assertions? All debunked.

Still, Times of San Diego examined other contentions in “Stealing Your Vote.” Many were merely complaints about tangential issues, such as poll-monitoring and “chain of custody.”

In fact, Bobb, 40, vacillates from outright claims of “election fraud on a massive scale” (page 216) to a less-certain “We have a president in the White House who may not even have been elected fairly” (page 227).

Selected Fact-Checks

Bobb writes: “Despite media coverage to the contrary, we didn’t lose the [court] battle due to the facts. We simply ran out of time” and “not one single court was willing to allow evidence to be presented.”

Politifact thought otherwise, saying: “Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, said in dismissing one Pennsylvania challenge: ‘Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.'”

Her book is dedicated to “the conspiracy theorists, election deniers, political prisoners, deplorables and every American who dared to question The Narrative,” which she defines in different ways — but first as This was the most secure election in U.S. history. Joe Biden is the most popular presidential candidate in American history.

Bobb raises doubts about mail ballots counted after Election Day. (She doesn’t recognize that ballots postmarked by Election Day, from overseas military or even out-of-state Republicans, should be counted.)

Bobb writes: “It’s interesting to note that every single state that paused their counting when President Trump was leading by hundreds of thousands of votes ultimately went to Biden.”

Reuters found states — especially Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada — didn’t pause their counting. Her book offers no proof of a pause.

On Page 167, she writes: “The Nevada GOP filed 8,000 pages of evidence with Nevada courts to demonstrate election fraud,” including duplicate votes.

Her footnote cites a state GOP tweet, not actual evidence.

On April 21, 2021, Nevada’s Secretary of State’s Office issued a report regarding 3,963 “unique Elections Integrity Violation Reports” made by the Nevada GOP.

The letter from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said: “Our investigation revealed that these allegations and others are based largely upon an incomplete assessment of voter registration records and lack of information concerning the processes by which these records are compiled and maintained.”

And according to The Nevada Independent, “The Nevada Supreme Court … ruled unanimously to dismiss an appeal filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to overturn the state’s presidential election results. Members of the court wrote in a 6-0 opinion … that the Trump campaign had failed to show any serious errors or flaws in Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s order … that would warrant a reversal. Russell’s order denied the campaign’s election contest lawsuit amid findings that the campaign had not backed up its claims of mass voter fraud throwing the state’s presidential election results into doubt.”

No mention of this in her book.

Maricopa County Audit

Bobb devotes much attention to the audit of Maricopa County in her home state of Arizona — but fails to report the result of the count: “Cyber Ninjas tallied 99 additional votes for Biden and 261 fewer votes for Trump than previously counted,” noted one report.

Bobb has a refrain about investigations not being undertaken, including by CISA, which declared the Nov. 3 vote “the most secure election in American history.”

She labels that federal declaration “pure propaganda.”

Bobb also refers to 2020 as “the most corrupt election in American history.” And “weak and cowardly Republicans were all too happy to cooperate” with Democratic mischief.

(We asked whether she was alleging a “vast right-wing conspiracy” and why no whistleblowers emerged within the government to contradict the propaganda.)

In the 262-page book, Bobb writes: “In fact, Joe Biden only won 16.7% of the counties in the entire country, yet supposedly won more votes than any president in U.S. history.” She blames this on “centralized vote counting.”

USA Today confirmed the percentage figure but pointed out: “Some counties have minuscule populations — for example, Hawaii’s Kalawao County has just 88 residents, and Texas’ Loving County has 169 residents. Other counties have enormous populations — for example, California’s Los Angeles County has 10.1 million residents, and Illinois’ Cook County has 5.2 million residents. … Therefore, it’s plausible that Joe Biden set a popular vote record by carrying only 509 counties, or 17% of all counties.”

Bobb writes: “Republican state legislatures either went into vapor lock on how to solve the problem, or they simply didn’t care” about election fraud.

She writes that on Jan. 6, 2021, what she saw was “overwhelmingly peaceful.” She reports that police were even “shuttling people into the Capitol” and “waved them inside.”

OAN segment on House committee’s criminal referrals shows book by Christina Bobb. Image via OAN

Bobb makes only one reference to Dominion Voting Systems in her book — on page 55 — after hundreds of OAN reports alleged the company was involved in vote-rigging. Bobb is a defendant in that company’s $1.6 billion defamation case, along with another against One America News by election-tech rival Smartmatic.

Her book discusses allegations of fraud in Georgia’s vote count but never mentions the names of election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. (OAN made a settlement with the women last May.)

Bobb accuses a group funded by Mark Zuckerberg of working to influence the election. But the FEC in September said after a 6-0 vote there was “no reason to believe” the nonprofit, Zuckerberg or wife Priscilla Chan committed any wrongdoing.

Three of six FEC members are Republican.

On April 21, 2022, Bobb spoke to the Jan. 6 committee and was asked about her Jan. 5, 2021, meeting at the Willard Hotel with Rudy Giuliani and others.

She was asked: “And do you remember Mr. Eastman being there?”

Bobb replied: “Yeah. I remember Eastman. I have no idea who that little — who is that?”

The questioner continued: “Okay. So you don’t know who that is?”

She said: “No idea. Who is he?”

But in her book (page 17), she writes: “Constitutional law scholar John Eastman advised Mike Pence that he did have the constitutional authority (to return the electoral vote issue to the states).”

It’s unclear when Bobb learned Eastman’s background and role advising Pence or when she began writing the book.

Bobb Invites Mastriano

Finally, in Chapter 9, she describes how she contacted state Sen. Mastriano in an effort to get Pennsylvania to conduct an audit similar to Arizona’s.

“Why don’t you come to Arizona?” she recalls saying.

On June 9, 2021, Mastriano reported on his official site that he, with others, recently had “accepted an invitation to meet with Arizona State Legislators and tour the Maricopa County Audit facility in Phoenix.”

Christina Bobb appears on Dan Ball’s show on One America News. Image via OAN.

“I was more than impressed with what I saw on the ground in Phoenix,” he said. “What stood out to me most were the measures being taken to ensure transparency, security and accuracy.”

No taxpayer money was used for the trip, he said.

But he also didn’t say whose idea it was, and Bobb’s book is the first time she claimed responsibility.

Bobb says she phoned him while he was in a car with his wife driving some distance, “so I had a captive audience.”

She asked him if Pennsylvania considered performing an Arizona-style audit. He doubted he had a “pathway to do something like that.”

After a pause, Mastriano inquired about details and asked Bobb: “Where are you right now?”

She said she was calling from the North Lawn of the White House, and he said he’d like to get together with her in Chambersburg “to talk about this.”

Despite what she called a lack of political will by other Pennsylvania lawmakers, Mastriano and state Rep. Rob Kauffman were very curious about replicating the Arizona audit, she writes.

After being invited to Arizona — where auditors would give his delegation a tour — he told Bobb: “I just don’t know how we’d pay” for the tour.

“No problem,” Bobb replied.

Her group “Voices and Votes will pay for your trip,” she said, adding that as many legislators who wanted to come could have expenses underwritten. Only three went — including Kaufmann and state Sen. Cris Dush — along with a staff member each. (Her website is now closed.)

“Senator Mastriano asked me not to report on the fact that they were coming to Arizona until they were wheels up from Pennsylvania,” for fear the GOP Senate president, Jake Corman, would try to block the trip, Bobb writes.

Nothing came of the trip.

“Corman single-handedly killed any ability to audit the 2020 election in Pennsylvania,” Bobb writes.

(Mastriano in 2022 lost the governor election by 15 points to Democrat Josh Shapiro, but now leads the Republican field in a poll of U.S. Senate hopefuls in 2024 to challenge incumbent Sen. Bob Casey Jr.)

Besides being a target of civil suits, Bobb is “at the heart of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into [Trump’s] handling of White House documents,” according to The New York Times.

CNN reported that Bobb spoke to a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, where she signed a statement all White House documents had been returned (but weren’t).

Meanwhile, local journalism observer Dean Nelson of Point Loma Nazarene University responded to a question about Bobb’s journalism ethics.

“Where you ask for precedents for journalists taking these kinds of stands, I am not sure I would consider her a journalist,” Nelson said.

“She was a host on a station that had a clear advocacy position, so she is more of an advocate than a journalist. I put her in the same category as Rush Limbaugh, who famously said years ago that he was not a journalist, but an entertainer.

“So from that standpoint, her request [inviting Mastriano to Arizona] is consistent with the entertainment aspect of what she did on television.”