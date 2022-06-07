Shana Hazan (L) and Cody Petterson lead in their respective districts for election to the San Diego Unified Board of Education. Photos courtesy of the campaign

Political newcomer Shana Hazan received widespread support for her campaign and at the polls early Tuesday night for election to the San Diego Unified School District board in District B.

Hazan had a commanding lead over Godwin Higa with 52.3% of the vote to 24.8% for the district encompassing northeastern San Diego, according to the county Registrar of Voters website.

She is a former teacher and nonprofit executive who serves on the California First 5 Commission.

Born and raised in San Diego, Hazan is a fourth-generation San Diego Unified student, graduating from Scripps Ranch High School. Hazan and her husband Marc live in Kensington where they’re raising two daughters, the older of whom attends their neighborhood school.

The race was tighter in District C, where Cody Petterson was ahead of Becca Williams with 45.5% of the vote to 31.8%.

Petterson is from La Jolla and a policy adviser for county Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

The top two vote-getters for each district race advance to the November election. This is the first year that both the primary and general elections for San Diego Unified are district-only.

Updated at 11:21 p.m. June 7, 2022