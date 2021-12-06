Counterprotesters faced San Diego police at Mission and Hornblend in Pacific Beach near the end of dueling demonstrations. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County prosecutors filed felony charges Monday against 10 people accused of taking part in “violent criminal acts” in Pacific Beach earlier this year as they tried to disrupt a rally by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The Jan. 9 clash was eventually declared an unlawful assembly by San Diego police, who announced most of the defendants were arrested last week in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the defendants — who face charges ranging from assault to conspiracy to illegal use of tear gas — self-identify as anti-fascists and planned to gather at the Jan. 9 event to take what is called “direct action” against a pro-Trump “Patriot March.” The DA’s Office alleges “direct action” means “acts of

violence such as assault, battery, assault with deadly weapons, arson, and vandalism.”

Police and prosecutors allege two counter-protest groups from San Diego and Los Angeles gathered at the event and attacked people perceived to be members of the “Patriot March” group.

The DA’s Office alleges 16 people were either sprayed with mace and/or attacked with weapons, including chairs, sticks and glass bottles, including a juvenile who was hospitalized for a concussion and a dog that was sprayed with mace.

City News Service contributed to this article.