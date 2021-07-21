The entrance to San Diego City Hall. Photo by Chris Stone

To encourage participation on San Diego’s 46 advisory boards and commissions, Mayor Todd Gloria announced the new “OnBoard” website that lists current and upcoming vacancies.

The boards and commissions cover a wide range, including the arts, housing, parks, police and public finance, and help city officials make important policy decisions.

Among the boards with multiple vacancies are the Accessibility Advisory Board, Balboa Park Committee, International Affairs Board, Mission Bay Park Committee and Wetlands Advisory Board.

“I know there are many passionate San Diegans who want to make our city a better place,” said Gloria. “There’s no better way to express that passion than to step forward, volunteer your talents, and make a real difference as we work together to chart a new course for San Diego.”

Mathew Gordon, director of boards and commissions, said residents wanting to join a board or commission used to experience long waits.

“With a new website and management tools, we are able to effectively build out a system that allows us to collect data and move expeditiously in getting vacancies filled — ensuring that the seats filled reflect the diversity of our city,” Gordon said.

The website includes an online form for applying to serve on a board or commission, a list of current board members and search tools.