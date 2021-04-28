President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi react. Chip Somodevillaat/Pool via REUTERS

The two newest Democratic members of the San Diego County congressional delegation praised President Biden’s address to Congress as a “bold” and “transformative” vision for America.

“As one of the youngest members of Congress I thought that it was especially important that President Biden put forward a transformative vision of the future,” said Sara Jacobs, who is serving her first term representing the 53rd District in central San Diego County.

“President Biden laid out a bold vision to invest in America’s families and build back better from this pandemic,” said Rep. Mike Levin, who is serving his second term representing the 49th District in north coastal San Diego and south Orange Counties.

Biden was flanked by two female lawmakers from California, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as he made his first speech to a COVID-limited joint session on Congress.

The President made an impassioned plea to raise taxes on corporations and rich Americans to help pay for his $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan,” which includes spending on education, preschool, child care and community college.

“It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1% of Americans to pay their fair share — just pay their fair share,” Biden said.

He argued that his proposals for families and infrastructure, which together total about $4 trillion, represent a once-in-a-generation investment vital to America’s future and are necessary to keep ahead of China.

Republicans largely sat silently during the speech while Democrats applauded as Biden spoke.

Jacobs, who watched President Biden’s address from her district office in San Diego, said that investing in children and families is paramount. “President Biden centered those issues in his remarks tonight in a historic way,” she said.

“Tonight reminded us that there’s nothing we can’t do if we work together. America is back and we’re rebuilding better than ever,” Jacobs added.

Levin said the President’s address “represented the best of what American can be, from ending gun violence and reforming policing, to treating immigrants with dignity and rebuilding our relationships with allies around the world.”

All of these priorities deserve bipartisan support, and I hope my colleagues on the other side of the aisle will work with us in good faith on behalf of the American people,” he said.

While the Republicans later dismissed much of what Biden said as “socialism,” Dow futures were up more than 100 points shortly after midnight on the East Coast, suggesting investors weren’t buying the criticism.