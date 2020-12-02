Joel Anderson ‘Locks Up’ County Supervisor Seat, Conservative Site Says

By Ken Stone

Just as Joe Biden overcame an early lead by Donald Trump in battleground states, Joel Anderson appears to have made up a deficit to defeat fellow Republican Steve Vaus for the county Board of Supervisors.

San Diego Rostra, the conservative blog, called the race for Anderson on Wednesday, saying the former state senator edged Poway Mayor Vaus by 282 votes in District 2, “a mere one-tenth of 1% of the nearly 290,000 ballots cast in the contest.”

The headline left no doubt: “Anderson locks up Supervisor victory.”

Vaus led Anderson by 715 votes the Friday after Election Day.

Certification of results occurs Thursday, and a Rostra article posted by Barry Jantz quoted Registrar of Voters Michael Vu as saying: “We really don’t anticipate anything else to count” besides the presidential vote in San Diego County.

Anderson and Vaus didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 2nd District includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos. It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, and Spring Valley.

The winner succeeds Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

But the GOP-endorsed Anderson would join a board that has flipped politically, since Democrats Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas captured seats on Nov. 3, joining 2018 victor Nathan Fletcher. The other Republican supervisor is former San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond.

The other close races in San Diego are the Santee City Council tilt, where Dustin Trotter led Samm Hurst by five votes (3,920 to 3,915), and the Lemon Grove school board contest, where Greg Shibley led April Leon by seven votes (6,938 to 6,931).

In the Rostra post, former La Mesa Councilman Jantz called the Anderson-Vaus race a great study in the marginal differences two candidates can have in support from voters between early mailed ballots, later mailed ballots and ballots cast at the polls

“Since [the first results Nov. 3], 92,133 mailed and provisional ballots were added to the tally, ultimately just under one-third of the total votes cast,” Jantz said. “Anderson slowly whittled into the Vaus lead, surpassing him a week following the election, then hanging on to claim the seat.”

In that time, he said, Anderson received 52.34 percent of the added votes — with the latest differential being 50.05% to 49.95%.

