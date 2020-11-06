Vaus Lead Over Anderson Shrinks to 715 Votes in County Supervisors Race

Share This Article:

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus‘ lead shrank to just 715 votes Friday over his opponent, fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Joel Anderson as the two vie for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat.

Vaus holds a 50.14% lead to Anderson’s 49.86% after the latter gained 199 votes since Thursday’s election update. More than 205,000 votes are left to be counted in the county, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu estimates, so this race could easily break for either candidate.

However, ballots have steadily chipped away at Vaus’ lead since election night. The next update will come at or after 5 p.m. Saturday.

District 2’s termed-out Dianne Jacob, also a Republican, joined the Board of Supervisors in 1993. The district is home to the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee; and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also covers East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley. Anderson represented the East County in the Assembly from 2007 to 2009, and in the state Senate from 2010 to 2018.

A Grammy-winning recording artist, Vaus first served on the Poway City Council before winning the 2014 mayoral race. His leadership during the deadly 2019 shooting at a Poway synagogue received national attention.

— City News Service

