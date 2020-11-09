Trump Superfan’s Swan Song, Act of Faith: ‘He Should Absolutely Run in 2024’

By Ken Stone

Sean Colgan is calling it quits.

After more than four years of supporting Donald Trump in streetcorner rallies, social media posts and sign-showing motorcycle rides, the Oceanside man is taking a break from the Trump Train.

“The job of preserving this republic is now in the hands of lawyers,” the Trump superfan said in his 12th interview with Times of San Diego since May 2016. “There’s nothing meaningful that I can do. So I’m going to retire from politics.”

But not completely, he says.

“I’m going to get caught up on my reading, watch the movies I have on DVD, and enjoy the next year working only one job. Unless Congressman-elect Darrell Issa wants to hire me. I’ll be sending him my resume shortly and we’ll see how that goes.”

(Colgan was a regular counterprotester — sometimes by himself — at months of Tuesday rallies against former Rep. Issa. “[He] always showed up — occasionally on a bicycle, most often on his motorcycle. Protesters welcomed him, chatted with him, even started asking him to lead them in the Pledge of Allegiance,” wrote Teri Figueroa of The San Diego Union-Tribune.)

Colgan, 64, promoted the president at a Vista intersection this season.

“I was accompanied a couple of times by other Trumpists, and got LOTSA love (honks and waves) every time I went out,” he said via email.

This interview took place over the weekend — after major media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race.

Times of San Diego: How did you learn of Biden being projected winner of the Electoral College?

Sean Colgan: I’ve been checking the news channels a lot since Tuesday. I don’t remember which one I was watching when I heard the VERY depressing news that Creepy Joe had (apparently) won.

What was your reaction?

Well, I didn’t actually break into tears, but if this holds up, I do really fear for the end of America *AS* America.

Many Trump supporters aren’t accepting the major media calls — pending final Electoral College results and resolution of lawsuits. At what point will you accept Joe Biden is president-elect?

There’s actually lots of room for doubt about the success of the Biden “win.” There’s many documented instances of cheating on the part of the people in charge of voting. The MSM keeps reporting the lie that there are no instances of that, but denying reality doesn’t alter reality.

As for what percentage of Trumpists will accept that Biden “won,” I suspect that most of them will wait (as will I) until the end of the lawsuits. At that point, I think I’ll accept the “win.”

I do have one final hope: The electors (as with all public servants) take an oath to “Preserve, protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Keeping out a guy who’s beholden to the ChiCom Govt out of the Oval would fit that definition. I don’t actually expect that to happen, but I do hope for it to happen.

What does Biden’s apparent victory (or Trump defeat) mean to you personally?

As for Biden, he means nothing to me on a personal level. I'm a bit "ticked" over his attitude regarding the Constitution. His complete disregard for the teachings of his church (my church also, so I'm fully aware of what those teachings are) bothers me quite a bit.

As for Biden, he means nothing to me on a personal level. I’m a bit “ticked” over his attitude regarding the Constitution. His complete disregard for the teachings of his church (my church also, so I’m fully aware of what those teachings are) bothers me quite a bit.

On this, it isn’t important what anyone thinks about abortion. They could think it a wonderful thing. But by the teachings of his church, abortion is a “grave moral sin” and NEVER acceptable. No Catholic can do anything to procure, or to help another procure, an abortion without sinning in a major way. And yet he and Willie Brown’s ex-girlfriend, his running mate, will be doing all that is in their power to kill, what science tells us, are itty-bitty human beings.

There is big league hypocrisy here. More than the usual hypocrisy involved, what with their calls of “SCIENCE!” when it comes to global warming, but disregarded completely when it comes to abortion. That *should* have mattered to more people, I think. Then again, given the widespread reports of voting irregularities, maybe it did.

Will you continue your public Trump support in some way?

Not for a while. I need that year of working just one job (unless Issa wants to hire me), and I’m going to take it.

What are your worst fears for a Biden presidency?

It’s a Democratic tenet that “The Rules” (law, treaty, policy, science, whatever) can be just tossed aside whenever “The Right Thing” (as defined by them) just NEEDS to be done (also as defined by them). In addition to how they disregard science (reality) when it comes to abortion, he claims, without any proof, that outlawing (stealing) guns will save lives.

Now, thanks to Heller vs. D.C., the supreme law of the land unequivocally protects my right to keep and bear arms. That supreme law can be changed. But how that change is to be effected is described in the Constitution. No other way is, or can be, constitutional.

It’s kinda self-described in the document. Anyone attempting to change things, in any other way, is showing contempt for the Constitution. Biden and Willie Brown’s ex-girlfriend are all for grabbing guns they don’t like, in spite of SCOTUS precedent. In spite of the supreme law of the land.

Even those who don’t recognize the value of the 2nd Amendment should be as frightened as I am at this utter contempt for the supreme law of the land by a man who wants to be president. Then again, given the widespread reports of voting irregularities, maybe they were.

Trump won more than 71 million votes. What portion will accept a Biden presidency?

At the moment (just to hammer home the theme), given the widespread reports of voting irregularities, I’m thinking very few.

Would you like to see Trump start a TV network or host a show? If so, how successful would this be?

I don’t know (or even think) that he’s lost his current job. I’ll have to know for sure that his bosses (that would be We The People) have properly dismissed him before I can start to think of that.

If Trump isn’t sidelined by lawsuits or criminal convictions, should he run for president in 2024?

If he has been truly dismissed by his bosses, then yes. He should absolutely run in 2024. This republic still needs someone who has the sheer audacity to get *stuff* done.

Would you support any of the Trump children or in-laws for high office?

His daughter and son-in-law (Ivanka and Jared) have, without any personal aggrandisement (but with lotsa personal attacks from the MSM), have also been working hard to get *stuff* done. I think they should keep doing that.

Anything else readers should know about Saturday’s “call” for Biden?

The MSM has, no surprise at all, shown its bias by ignoring all the known instances of voting irregularities by calling the election before all of the counting is done. When the COMPLETE count is done, I think they’ll show more of their bias by personally attacking our president, and anyone else who believes in We The People speaking out via the (untampered with) ballot box.

All of this is just one man’s opinion.

