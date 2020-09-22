Trump Superfan: President’s COVID Lies Were Justified, and Only 9,400 Died

By Ken Stone

Sean Colgan says he’s in great health, is back working at his part-time job after a three-month furlough, and is hoping to collect back unemployment after a snafu with his filing.

The 64-year-old Oceanside resident is also back waving his MAGA flag on Friday nights after work — even though he concedes in our first interview in six months that the “president did indeed downplay (lie) to us about the Wuhan Virus.”

Colgan — a Trump superfan being quizzed for the 11th time since May 2016 — says fibbing was a perfectly rational thing to do.

“Presidents lie to us all the time,” he said via email. “Sometimes this is for nefarious purposes (like about having sex with an intern), and sometimes it’s really justified. This was justified. As proven by subsequent events.”

Colgan was asked: If President Trump held a rally in North County, would he attend with a mask?

“I’d go without one,” said the former nurse. “I’m pretty sure I’ve already had (and survived) the Wuhan Virus.”

So he’s ready to resume his streetcorner rallies, lasting an hour or two.

“I’ve decided that the corner of Highway 76 and College Boulevard is the perfect place to wave my MAGA flag,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of people show up, but I’m mostly alone. My plan is to get out there more often as we get closer to the election.”

Our latest chat took place over the weekend.

Times of San Diego: Do you trust health authorities like the CDC’s Robert Redfield or President Trump on the need for face coverings? When do you expect a COVID vaccine to be available? Will you take it?

Sean Colgan: The numbers from the CDC tell us that only about 9,400 people have died from the Wuhan Virus. Everyone else had underlying conditions. Was the Wuhan Virus the “straw that broke the camel’s back” of those who died? Maybe. But it would take a detailed autopsy to tell us for sure.

The problem being — detailed autopsies weren’t, and aren’t, being done. Given the fact that deaths laid at the feet of the Wuhan Virus generated a bigger payment from the Feds, coupled with the lack of effort to determine the real cause of death, there is substantial cause for doubt as to whether people died FROM the Wuhan Virus, or merely died WITH it.

As for the numbers of people who have died, almost one-third of them were old people sent to nursing homes. Places that in no way, shape or form are able to address the needs of those people. Basically, they were murdered.

Meaning that the fear generated is in a way justified by the medical facts.

As for when a vaccine will be ready, I don’t see how anyone can start from scratch (which is what we’re being told is the case) and have a safe and effective vaccine before sometime next year.

As for me, I won’t be taking it. Aside from being pretty sure I’ve already had (and survived) the Wuhan Virus, I don’t trust the people pushing it. Anyone who thinks that it would be a good thing to reduce the human population (like Bill Gates) is not to be trusted when it comes to having something new and different injected into our bodies.

Are you happy with House/Senate efforts to deal with the economic crisis? What would you like done?

The House and the Senate are at cross-purposes and so haven’t really accomplished anything, aside from the first panic-driven TRILLION dollar supports. My prayer is that the people of this republic will catch on to what the Democratic Party has in mind for them if they were to get control of the house, Senate and the presidency, and will then toss them out.

Should the state of California or the feds extend unemployment benefits? What should the monthly payouts be?

Unemployment is a state responsibility. What that should be is a high level economics issue. Which is something I have basically no knowledge of.

What do you think of the Biden-Harris ticket? Less scary than Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren?

ANY Democratic Ticket is based on the idea that socialism is the cure to what ails us. Therefore, ANY Democratic Party ticket is frightening in the extreme.

Do you buy the rhetoric that “The Left Is Setting The Stage for a Coup If Trump Wins”?

I do. There’s always people on the fringes (of BOTH Parties) screaming that “The sky is falling!” in one way or another. But now, we have the leadership of the Democratic Party, aided by the MSM, openly suggesting that some form of civil war is going to be justified if their guy doesn’t win. That’s unprecedented. And VERY frightening.

Do you trust the electoral process in this country? Will it render accurate results? If not, why not?

Four years ago, I was against the very idea of the Electoral College. I’ve studied quite a bit since then, and so I’m not as stupid as I was then. Meaning I can see why the Democratic Party is so very against the EC. The EC means that this republic is not going to be ruled by the people (who or may not be citizens) of New York City and Los Angeles. Which is good. So, yes, I do trust the EC.

How do you plan to vote — with mail ballot, or in-person at poll? Will you vote early or on Nov. 3?

I will vote, at my local precinct, on Election Day.

Were you worried about the BLM protests and marches in San Diego County? If so, why? Do you support the racial equity goals of the movement?

I admit I did have some worry about the thugs of BLM showing up in North County. Not a lot, because the 2nd Amendment hasn’t been totally trashed by those who rule (as opposed to govern) us from Sacramento, but a little.

I absolutely support the goal of racial equality. But that means I absolutely oppose the goals of the group of thugs that calls itself BLM. Because I do not share the goals of a group that wants to burn down whatever part of whatever city in order to get what they want.

Trump likes to say: “Promises made, promises kept.” What promises has he kept? What promises has he still to keep?

Our president promised to give us a fabulous economy. Thanks to the over-reaction of the “medical experts” that were giving him bad guidance, that economy is now trashed. His goal now is to rebuild that fabulous economy. I think he can do it again.

The Wall is being built, but it isn’t complete yet. I still don’t see how he’s going to get Mexico to pay for it, but I also still don’t care.

He promised that fealty to the Constitution would be his guideline for judicial appointments. He has kept that promise. History will rate him very well just for that.

Books from people who know the president well (Mary Trump, Michael Cohen) and from insiders like John Bolton depict POTUS as unfit for office. Are these authors untrustworthy? What do you think of tell-all books that trash the president?

I rate ALL of those books as trash.

Bob Woodward released tapes in which Trump says he downplayed the pandemic to avoid panic, and knew facts about the virus that he didn’t share publicly at the time the virus began taking off (and even contradicted). Did the president lie to the American people?

Yes, our president did indeed downplay (lie) to us about the Wuhan Virus. Which was a perfectly rational thing to do. Presidents lie to us all the time. Sometimes this is for nefarious purposes (like about having sex with an intern), and sometimes it’s really justified. This was justified. As proven by subsequent events.

At the time (February), we were being told that 2 million or more Americans would die. That everyone in America would know someone who died from it. If our president had spoken from the Oval, using those numbers (and all the rest of the proven false claims), people would have FREAKED.

Every bit of PPE would have disappeared from the shelves long before we could have started producing supplies of that. As it is, look at what happened to toilet paper, and look at the shelves of canned food and other durable food goods that were swept empty come March-April.

Do you know much about the QAnon movement and its conspiracy theories? If so, do you find any of them credible?

I looked into QAnon a while ago. I learned that they’re not anyone I trust. I don’t know what theories they hold to, as I just ignore them.

Do you think Trump should be respected by the military despite his being quoted as calling war veterans suckers and losers?

The claim simply isn’t credible. To believe that our president said that our service men and women are losers calls for a very high degree of gullibility. Our president has shown nothing but the highest respect for our service men and women his whole life. There are no “tell-all” books coming from those in uniform who serve in his vicinity. There aren’t even openly identified witnesses to these supposed events. This is just trash, and I regard it all as such.

What will you do if Biden is elected president?

If Biden wins, I’ll weep. For the end of America as America.

On the other hand (might as well address the passing of RBG now, right?), the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives me hope. Our president has spent his term appointing men and women who see their job as applying the Constitution as it was written (i.e., applying Original Intent).

Men and women who recognize that the only constitutional way to change anything in the Constitution is via Article V. They are NOT the “compassionate judges” that the Democratic Party wants on the bench. “Compassionate judges” is Democratic Party code for judges who will “do the right thing,” instead of obeying the Supreme Law of The Land.

The #1 cheerleader for this was RBG. She disrespected the Constitution she took an oath to “preserve, protect and defend, against all enemies, foreign and domestic” in favor of the ideals of the South African Constitution.

She was also big on the idea that the Constitution is a “living document” and so thought that it was perfectly OK to ignore its strictures in favor of doing “what is right.” She pushed that idea so that other judges felt that it was perfectly OK for them to do likewise.

In my opinion, she caused harm to the republic every day she was on the bench. I’m quite pleased that she didn’t retire while Obama was in office, and so able to appoint someone of like mind, but much younger. So instead of having someone young enough to manifest disrespect to the Constitution for decades, she’ll be replaced by someone who will show fealty to the Constitution.

And that is a good thing.

Earlier interviews with Sean Colgan

May 25, 2016: Totally for Trump: An Exceptional Chat with Sean Colgan

Aug. 11, 2016: Trump Suffers ‘Stage Fright’ Leading to Gaffes, Local Loyalist Says

Oct. 12, 2016: Trump Superfan: ‘I Would Remind Women That ALL Men are Dogs’

Nov. 10, 2016: Trump Superfan’s Victory Dance: ‘Land of the Free Will Remain So’

March 7, 2017: Trump Superfan on Russia: ‘Truth Should Come Out’

Aug. 23, 2017: Trump Superfan: ‘Our President Is Quite Correct’ on Charlottesville

Aug. 24, 2018: Trump Superfan: ‘Rich Men Pay Off Bimbos All the Time’

Dec. 29, 2018: No Crack in Trump’s Wall: Oceanside Superfan Scoffs at Impeachment

July 25, 2019: Trump Superfan Sean Colgan After Mueller: ‘Our President Is a Total Patriot’

March 26, 2020: Trump Superfan: Virus Could as Much Mutate into ‘Harmless State’ as Kill Millions

