Rep. Peters Endorses Sara Jacobs for Congress in 53rd District

Rep. Scott Peters has thrown his support behind Sara Jacobs in the race for the 53rd congressional District in central San Diego County.

Peters, who has served four terms in Congress representing coastal San Diego County and is expected to be re-elected, said Friday he is endorsing Jacobs because she is “the leader with the experience the 53rd Congressional district needs right now.”

“I’m endorsing Sara Jacobs because she is laser-focused on COVID response and our economic recovery,” he said. “She wants to invest in families, workers, and small businesses — and bring together people of all backgrounds and beliefs to make progress.”

Davis, who worked in the State Department during the Obama administration, faces San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez on Nov. 3 in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Susan Davis.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Congressman Peters, one of San Diego’s most respected leaders and a champion for our environment and our military community,” Davis said. “I grew up seeing Scott in leadership positions in our region — doing the hard work of finding common ground to drive progress — and it’s humbling to have his support.”

