Barbara Bry Blasts Council Vote to Spend More on Controversial 101 Ash Street

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry blasted a council vote Thursday to spend more money fixing problems at the 101 Ash Street building in downtown San Diego.

“It is now clear that this transaction, approved before I joined the City Council, was a product of mismanagement, incompetence, a lack of transparency, and perhaps worse,” said Bry after the vote. “And it’s an affront to the taxpayers to hire still more consultants to come up with yet another plan to pour even more millions of good money after bad.”

In 2016, the council approved a $72 million lease-to-own agreement for the 19-story building near City Hall. Plans were to move 1,100 city employees into the building.

However, it was determined that major repairs were necessary, and later cancer-causing asbestos was found throughout the building, which was the former headquarters of Sempra Energy.

The council voted 5-4 Thursday to consider a revised construction schedule in the fall. Meanwhile, the city will continue to pay $18,000 a day toward eventual ownership of the still-vacant building.

Councilmembers Georgette Gómez, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery joined Bry in opposition to continuing to make payments.

