Officials Raise Pride Flag at County Administration Center for 1st Time

Share This Article:

During a ceremony at the San Diego County Administration Center Friday, officials, employees and activists raised the Pride Flag above the building for the first time, in honor of San Diego Pride.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, LGBTQ+ county employees and Fernando Lopez, executive director of San Diego Pride, did the honors.

The 6-f00t by 8-foot rainbow Pride Flag, a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer pride, will remain up all weekend.

In addition, at about 7:55 p.m. Friday, the center and County parking garage on Kettner Boulevard between W. Cedar and W. Beech streets will be illuminated in the flag colors. It will be lit each night through Sunday.

“Flying the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag over the County Administration Center for the first time is a symbolically significant step in the direction of equality,” said Supervisor Fletcher, “But the work yet to be undertaken by our recently established human relations commission and office of equity and racial justice will take our commitment to equality to new heights.”

To celebrate San Diego Pride Week the pride flag was raised above the county administration building this morning – something @nathanfletcher says has never been done before. He was joined with leaders from @SanDiegoPride & LGBTQ+ county employees for the flag raising. @KPBSnews pic.twitter.com/vplGT2oXUJ — Matt Hoffman (@MHoffmam) July 17, 2020

County employees remained excited despite the curtailed ceremony.

“While we know there is more work to be done to diminish discrimination, fear, and hate, today’s celebration affirms the County of San Diego’s commitment to equality,” said Ben Parmentier, Chair of the county’s LGBTQ & Allies Employee Resource Group.

San Diego Pride has gone virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than hosting the traditional Saturday parade in Hillcrest.

Last year, officials estimated that more than 300,000 people participated in the parade and festival.

“Nothing can strip away our pride. Nothing can deny us the pride our community has built inside ourselves, our community, or the broader world,” Lopez said.

San Diego city officials raised multiple Pride flags downtown in 2014. A year later, officials raised the Pride flag at the downtown state building for the first time.

– Staff reports

Officials Raise Pride Flag at County Administration Center for 1st Time was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: