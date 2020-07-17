San Diego Weekend Guide: July 17-19 – Pride Rises

Share This Article:

It will be nice to rise up after the pandemic, whenever that may be.

San Diego Pride already looks forward to that better day. The theme for the annual festival – going virtual this weekend – “Together We Rise,” focuses the community on calls for collaborative social justice.

Streams, continuing throughout the weekend, include:

Spirit of Stonewall Rally, 6 p.m. Friday: Honors eight leaders and inspirations, including the parade grand marshals – the “essential workers” we’ve come to appreciate more than ever.

Pride 5K, Do the walk or run virtually, anytime during the weekend, and help raise funds for youth housing and other community grants.

Pride, As organizers wrote, “ Pride isn’t canceled; mass gatherings were canceled.” So tune in at 10 a.m. Saturday (normally the parade time) to watch live segments interspersed with videos submitted by the community. Special guests include San Diego’s Adam Lambert, Jai Rodriguez, Paul Oakenfold and more. P ride encourages watch parties to share in the festivities.

coLAB PRIDE Celebration, Follow the virtual parade at 2 p.m. as the Old Globe Theatre hosts a sneak peek of its first collaboration with Diversionary Theatre and Pride. Look for live-streamed performances of short plays by LGBTQ+ playwrights Shairi Engle, Jaime Estepa, Katherine Harroff and Miki Vale. Check back at 2 p.m. Sunday for more performances.

On Friday, Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook hits the big 1-0-0. To celebrate the centennial, San Diego County will waive day-use parking fees through Sunday. The park features majestic old-growth oaks, softball and soccer fields and volleyball and basketball courts. It’s open from 8 a.m. to sunset. Park staff staff gave the grand lady a makeover too, with new benches, walkways, and soon, naturally, 100 new native trees and shrubs.

Slip to the past in a different way at 11 a.m. Saturday as Krakatoa cafe in Golden Hill hosts the Vinyl Junkies Pop-Up shop for those who prefer their music delivered via turntable, not stream. It’s $5 to join in – the shop will be open in the parking lot and social distancing and masks are required. The DJs spinning and the free pizza placed in your hands should make it all OK.

Pride fans who also like U2 might be in a quandary. Take heart though. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers from Ireland make a 2005 performance from their “Vertigo” tour available at noon Saturday, but it will remain up for 48 hours, so you won’t miss it! The band encourages viewers to chime in on social media using the #U2Vertigo or #U2getherAtHome hashtags.

– Staff reports

