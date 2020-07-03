Potential 2024 Presidential Candidate Tucker Carlson Has La Jolla Connection

Share This Article:

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson, who is being mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has a San Diego connection.

Carlson, 51, spent part of his childhood, ages 6 to 14, living in La Jolla. He attended the exclusive La Jolla Country Day School, and could be found on warm days swimming from La Jolla Shores to the cove.

“I had the happiest childhood of anyone I know,” Carlson told the Times of San Diego in2017. “I’d credit La Jolla for a lot of that. It’s a wonderful place.”

When Tucker lived in San Diego, his father Dick Carlson worked as an anchor on KFMB-TV and as an executive with Great American Bank. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Roger Hedgecock.

The younger Carlson is seen by some in the Republican Party as the natural heir to Donald Trump, backing a platform of what Politico calls “anti-immigrant nationalism, economic populism and ‘America First’ isolationism.”

In 2018, Carlson told viewers that immigrants make “our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided,” and he has questioned American capitalism, calling it an “economic system that weakens and destroys families.” Recently he has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, causing a number of advertisers to leave his show.

