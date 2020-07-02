Share This Article:

San Diego City Attorney candidate Cory Briggs is touting a plan that, if he’s elected in November, could soon put him out of a job.

It’s an unusual campaign strategy that depends on more than San Diego voters choosing him for the office. Voters must also approve a ballot measure proposed by the San Diego City Council to separate the civil and criminal parts of the job, and hand over civil matters to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

Briggs, who is running to replace City Attorney Mara Elliot, released a media statement Thursday saying that as city attorney, if voters pass the measure slated for the November ballot, he will introduce a charter amendment that would transfer criminal prosecutions to the DA as well. Briggs said the move would streamline government operations by shutting down the city attorney’s office and saving taxpayers as much as $15 million.

“San Diegans already pay taxes to support the district attorney’s work,” Briggs said in a press release. “There is no good reason to pay twice. My proposal would free up at least $15 million a year for libraries, parks and other community services and amenities without compromising public safety.”

— Staff report

Briggs Proposes Plan to Shut City Attorney’s Office, Save Taxpayers $15M was last modified: by

