State Senate President Toni Atkins Endorses Joe LaCava for San Diego City Council

State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins has endorsed Joe LaCava for the District 1 seat on the San Diego City Council.

“Joe LaCava is the clear choice for San Diego City Council, District 1,” Atkins said. “He has the necessary experience, temperament and work ethic to deliver real results for residents and businesses at City Hall.”

The endorsement came during a virtual campaign kickoff Friday for the civil engineer and community leader, who is competing against attorney and community leader Will Moore to succeed Councilmember Barbara Bry in November.

LaCava has also been endorsed by former Councilmember Donna Frye, former State Senator Christine Kehoe, and former Councilmember Sherri Lightner.

“To think I’ve earned the confidence from these trailblazers given all they’ve done for our city and state is truly humbling,” said LaCava.

The district encompasses La Jolla, University City, Carmel Valley and adjacent areas.

