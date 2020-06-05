Protests Against Police Brutality Continue for 7th Day in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Groups of demonstrators hit the streets in the San Diego area for an seventh straight day Friday, marching, chanting and holding protest signs aloft to honor the memory of George Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation’s policing.

Rallies began in Carlsbad and Escondido in the mid-afternoon, with similar gatherings expected to materialize in Oceanside, San Diego and other communities later in the day, authorities said.

There were no reports of violence or arrests in connection with the protests as of 2:30 p.m.

Though police use-of-force demonstrations in La Mesa and downtown San Diego last weekend devolved into looting and rioting after dark, daily protests since Sunday have remained largely peaceful, resulting in few arrests and only minor acts of vandalism.

Nonetheless, some 200 members of the California National Guard were deployed this week to the county in an attempt to prevent any recurrences of destructive chaos, with about half of the personnel sent to La Mesa.

— City News Service

