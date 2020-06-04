200 California National Guard Troops Deployed to Assist San Diego Sheriff

Share This Article:

Two hundred California National Guard troops were deployed in San Diego County Thursday to support police in La Mesa and deputies around the county after a request from Sheriff Bill Gore.

The deployment comes amid continuing protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial Day after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“San Diego County has requested the National Guard (to) assist with security in the region due to the recent civil unrest,” La Mesa city officials said in a statement Wednesday night. “A portion of them will be responding to La Mesa this evening. You may also see them throughout the county.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter Wednesday night that the 200 members of the California National Guard “will support local law enforcement to thwart any vandalism, destruction of property and business break-ins.”

One hundred members were deployed to La Mesa and 100 more will be deployed elsewhere across the county with sheriff’s deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

A peaceful protest took place in La Mesa Friday, and a second protest Saturday escalated into looting and vandalism after police used tear gas, pepper spray and beanbag rounds on angry demonstrators outside the La Mesa Police Department.

La Mesa has implemented a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each day since Sunday and is set to continue each day through Monday.

There have been no protests in La Mesa since Saturday.

— City News Service

