Mayor Has Message of Thanks for Beachgoers: ‘Stay Classy, San Diego!’

Speaking from the Pacific Beach lifeguard tower Sunday afternoon, Mayor Kevin Faulconer had a message of thanks for beachgoers who were following the county health order: “Stay classy, San Diego!”

The mayor joined lifeguards on patrol Sunday and got a first-hand look at beach safety one week into the county’s easing of restrictions that had closed down beaches and other outdoor areas in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. And he appeared to be happy with what he was seeing.

Using the public address system from his perch in the lifeguard station, the mayor reminded those on the beach of the temporary rules put into place April 27.

“Attention on the beach. The stay at home order continues to be in effect,” Faulconer said. “Please do not sit or congregate on the beach. The beach is open for swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, walking or running. The boardwalk remains closed. Please practice social distancing while in public spaces.”

He signed off by letting those on the beach know he appreciated their efforts.

“Thank you for your cooperation. You are doing a great job,” he said. “Stay classy, San Diego!”

⁦SDMayorsOffice⁩ helps ⁦SDLifeguards⁩ by performing an excellent public address from the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station. Thanks for being classy San Diego! pic.twitter.com/aMm3xpUu4B — SDFD (@SDFD) May 3, 2020

— Staff report

