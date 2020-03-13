Bry Gains More Ground on Sherman in Mayor’s Race, Trails By 337 Votes

Share This Article:

Councilwoman Barbara Bry made huge gains Friday in the San Diego mayoral primary election.

She narrowed the gap with Councilman Scott Sherman in the race to become one of the two candidates with the most votes to head to the general election in November,

San Diego’s voters could be faced with a choice between presumptive front-runner, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, a Democrat, and Republican Sherman, or another Democrat in Bry.

The latter option would guarantee San Diego its first Democrat mayor since Bob Filner resigned in 2013. The winner would be just the second Democrat elected to the position since Maureen O’Connor stepped down in 1992 (several Democrats served as interim mayors in 2005 and 2013).

Bry trails Sherman by just 337 votes, a number which shrank by nearly 300 from Thursday’s results.

A projected 60,000 provisional ballots remain to be counted. With Sherman’s election-night lead of more than 3,000 votes continuing to dwindle, the race could prove exceedingly close.

If Bry were to gain votes at the same rate as Friday, she would win by nearly 1,700 votes.

In the race for council District 1, Will Moore maintained his lead over Aaron Brennan. Moore holds nearly a 800-vote advantage for the right to face Joe LaCava.

– City News Service

