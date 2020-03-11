Bry Closes in on Sherman for Mayor’s Race, DeMaio Concedes in 50th District

Share This Article:

Councilwoman Barbara Bry inched closer to Councilman Scott Sherman Wednesday in the race for second place in the San Diego mayoral primary election.

The two candidates with the most votes will head to the general election in November, so as the votes continue to trickle in, San Diego’s voters could be faced with a choice between presumptive front-runner Assemblyman Todd Gloria, a Democrat, and Republican Sherman — or with another Democrat in Bry. The latter option would guarantee San Diego its first Democrat mayor since Bob Filner resigned in 2013 and just the second Democrat elected to the position — several Democrats served as interim mayors in 2005 and 2013 — since Maureen O’Connor stepped down in 1992.

Bry trails Sherman by just 758 votes, a number which shrank by nearly 100 from Tuesday’s results. With a projected 77,000 provisional ballots left to be counted, and with Sherman’s election-night lead of more than 3,000 votes continuing to dwindle, the race could prove exceedingly close.

In the hotly contested Congressional District 50 race to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter, longtime Republican Congressman Darrell Issa claimed victory over his GOP rivals, including former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, who conceded Wednesday.

“Carl DeMaio and Brian Jones both worked hard in this campaign to present voters with their vision for the future of our country. They deserve credit for a hard-fought campaign, and I appreciate that they’ve both expressed their commitment to uniting to make sure the 50th District continues to be represented by a Republican,” Issa said in a statement. “The primary election is settled, but I will continue working hard to share my vision with voters so we can carry this momentum forward to success in November.”

Issa, DeMaio and Jones — a state senator — were facing off in the heavily Republican district. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar earned 36.77% of the vote, while the Issa earned 22.61%, DeMaio 20.48% and Jones 11.24%. A unified Republican campaign could spell major trouble for Campa-Najjar in November.

In the race for City Council District 1, Will Moore expanded his lead over Aaron Brennan for second place. He now holds nearly an 800-vote advantage to be in the November general against Joe LaCava.

In Council District 3, Toni Duran increased her lead over Chris Olsen and is all but assured of facing Stephen Whitburn in the general election.

— City News Service

