Growth Limiting Measure A Trailing by 10,000 Votes in Latest Vote Tally

A controversial ballot measure that would shift land use decisions from the county Board of Supervisors to voters was trailing narrowly in vote tallies released Wednesday morning.

Measure A would require a countywide vote on any housing development that adds six units more than currently permitted by zoning in San Diego County’s 8-year-old General Plan.

With 100% of precincts reporting, but many mail ballots still being counted, the measure was trailing by 10,000 votes at 49%.

“We remain encouraged by the level of momentum that our campaign has received, and we remain cautiously optimistic at this time that Measure A will ultimately prevail in this election,” supporters said in a statement.

Tanya Castaneda, a spokeswoman for the No on A campaign, said opponents are hopeful the measure will ultimately be defeated.

“We are very encouraged by the returns, which are too close to call but indicate numerous voters were not fooled by this deceptive ballot measure,” she said.

The measure was opposed by both political parties, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and many elected officials, but supported by environmentalists.

