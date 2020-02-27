Matt Strabone’s Podcast: Predictions for the March 3 Primary in San Diego

Share This Article:

Voice of San Diego‘s Andy Keats joins Matt Strabone to predict the outcome of the March 3 primary in San Diego County.

Among the predictions: former Rep. Darrell Issa will make the runoff in the 50th District, both Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria will be on the ballot for Mayor of San Diego in November, and development-limiting Measure A will win.

A wild card: how much of an impact will high-profile endorsements, deep pockets, and union backing have on the choices that local voters make.

Next week look for Strabone’s analysis of the election’s outcome.

Strabone, a local attorney and North Park resident, was a candidate for San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk in 2018. His law firm specializes in services for nonprofit organizations, and he is a frequent contributor to The Hill, the Georgetown Public Policy Review and other local and national publications.

