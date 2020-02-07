Share This Article:

A new poll of voters in the 53rd Congressional District shows policy advisor Sara Jacobs with a wide lead over all other candidates, though more than a third of voters remain undecided.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The poll by 10News and the San Diego Union-Tribune showed Jacobs, a Democrat, with 23%, followed by Republican Chris Stoddard at 25% and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez, a Democrat, tied at 5% with Republican Famela Ramos.

The poll of 513 likely voters by Survey USA was fielded Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 and has a margin of error of 6%.

Sara Jacobs for Congress spokesperson Morgan Hill said the poll, released on Tuesday, “confirms the momentum that we’re seeing every day on the campaign trail as we talk with voters. San Diegans are excited for a new generation of leadership and know that Sara has the experience to hit the ground running.”

The Jacobs campaign has been advertising extensively online and on cable for some time, but Gómez’ ads just began to air this week.

The district has been represented by Susan Davis, who is retiring after nine terms.

Poll Shows Sara Jacobs Leading in 53rd District, But Many Voters Undecided was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: