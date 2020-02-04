Congressional Candidate Georgette Gómez Targets Trump in First TV Ad

Share This Article:

Democratic congressional candidate Georgette Gómez targets President Trump in her first TV ad for the 53rd District race.

“Donald Trump has met his match,” the 30-second spot begins, touting Gómez as the daughter of immigrants, the first LGBTQ Latina president of the San Diego City Council, and a protector of immigrants and the environment.

“I’m excited to be able to share my record of fighting for progressive change with voters, through our volunteer door-knocking program, on social media, and with this new TV ad,” said Gómez. “We’re getting a tremendous response in every part of the district.”

The ad began running Monday on broadcast and cable television throughout the district, which stretches from I-5 and Balboa Park on the west, through Mission Valley to East County, and continues south to Chula Vista.

Gómez faces Obama administration policy advisor Sara Jacobs and Marine Capt. Janessa Goldbeck among more than a dozen candidates in the March 3 primary.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Susan Davis, who is retiring after serving nine terms.

