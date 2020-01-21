Share This Article:

Assemblyman Todd Gloria on Tuesday released the first TV commercial in his campaign to become mayor of San Diego.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 30-second commercial, titled “Thrive,” shows Gloria making breakfast, walking in Hillcrest and talking about the challenge of rising housing costs in San Diego.

“My parents’ story of a hardworking couple who were able to buy a home and put their two kids through college in San Diego isn’t possible for all San Diegans today. That’s not okay with me and it’s why I’m running for mayor,” said Gloria in the spot.

“A Gloria administration will be about making sure every San Diegan in every neighborhood can thrive in this city,” he said

The commercial was released 13 days before mail ballots will be sent out in San Diego.

Gloria’s opponent Barbara Bry, a City Council member, announced last week that her campaign will soon release a TV spot.

Also on the ballot in the March 3 primary are City Councilman Scott Sherman and community leader Tasha Williamson.

Todd Gloria Releases First TV Commercial of Mayoral Campaign was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: