Peter Seidler. Courtesy of the San Diego Padres

Today is Peter Seidler Day in the city of San Diego on the one-month anniversary of his untimely death. It’s a day to remember a man who led the San Diego Padres and was a model of civic engagement. I had the opportunity to work with him and wanted to share why it’s so important that we recognize him.

New Year’s Day 2023 was a typical day off for my family. My wife and I slept in, we took our dog for a walk on the beach, and I tried to get the year off to a healthy start by doing a long bike ride. There was one very big and welcome surprise on my phone when I finished the ride. It was a text message from Peter Seidler.

“Happy and healthy New Year wishes Sean … let’s find a convenient time this month to discuss homelessness and what we can do together, Peter”

I had a chance to have a few conversations with Peter in 2022, but certainly wasn’t expecting a New Year’s message. The person who transformed the Padres into one of the most exciting teams in baseball and energized the entire city was reaching out to me! And about the topic I am most passionate about. So, we could work together? Whoa.

That New Year’s message was the beginning of a months-long conversation about homelessness that allowed me the incredible opportunity to experience Peter’s inspiring leadership, boundless optimism, and deep commitment to seeing the humanity in and alleviating the suffering of San Diegans who are experiencing homelessness.

Ego flows in abundance in the world of philanthropy. There is no short supply of wealthy individuals who are convinced they personally hold the answer to vexing societal problems. They will generously offer to provide support for important causes, but it’s often completely on their terms — take it or leave it.

Peter was different. He participated in conversations about homelessness with curiosity and humility. He wanted to learn what worked elsewhere and try that here. He wanted to learn from those efforts, double down when appropriate, and pivot when necessary. Just as he did with the Padres, he refused to give up until his goal had been accomplished.

I will always — and I mean always — be appreciative of the opportunity I had to partner with Peter, even if that time was cut short just as we were building momentum.

So many of us strive to live a life of meaning. Peter did that in multiple ways.

He led the Padres in a way that infused the city with an energy that we need more of. So much so that I — the annoying fan of the dragon to the north — couldn’t help but be happy for him and the city when they upset the Dodgers in the 2022 playoffs.

His work on homelessness should be a model for all of us who are committed to his noble goal of alleviating the suffering of people living on San Diego’s streets — unwavering and without ego.

There will be no single person who can fill Peter Seidler’s shoes. However, we have a responsibility to collectively try. Thank you for inspiring us, Peter. You will be missed.

Sean Elo-Rivera represents San Diego’s Ninth Council District and is serving his third term as San Diego City Council President.