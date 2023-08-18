An aerial view of Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island and Naval Base San Diego in the distance. Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Keith DeVinney/U.S. Air Force

The commander of the Third Fleet ordered Navy ships to get underway Saturday and leave San Diego Bay to ride out Hurricane Hilary at sea.

The order for Sortie Condition Alpha was issued on Friday afternoon.

“In order to ensure the safety of our sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander of the Third Fleet.

“Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore,” he said in a statement.

Ships and submarines will sortie from Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado and Naval Base Point Loma. The ships will remain at sea until inclement weather from the storm subsides.

Aircraft were to be secured in hangars that are rated to withstand winds greater than those anticipated at Naval Air Station North Island and Naval Air Facility El Centro.

Ships remaining in port will take extra precautions to avoid potential damage, include adding additional mooring and storm lines, and dropping the anchor.