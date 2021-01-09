New Rep. Sara Jacobs Appointed to Influential House Armed Services Committee

Share This Article:

Newly elected Rep. Sara Jacobs has been appointed to the influential House Armed Services Committee, which has significant impact on funding for San Diego-area Navy and Marine Corps installations

Jacobs, who represents the 53rd District in central San Diego County, is following in the footsteps of retired Rep. Susan Davis, who was a senior member of the committee for over a decade.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, just hours before a violent pro-Trump mob interrupted the presidential election certification, forcing Jacobs and other lawmakers to shelter in a safe area in the Capitol.

“I am honored to be appointed as San Diego’s sole representative to the distinguished House Armed Services Committee,” said Jacobs. “San Diego is a proud military community, and I intend to do everything in my power to ensure that our service members and their families have the support they need.”

“I am looking forward to getting to work — to push for universal child care for military families and an end to the forever wars — and am humbled by this opportunity,” she added.

San Diego County is home to the largest concentration of military personnel in the country, and nearly one fifth of the region’s economy is connected to military and defense spending.

Jacobs will also serve on the Foreign Relations Committee, whose actions often impact the military as well.

