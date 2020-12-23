Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group Deploys for Second Time in 2020

Share This Article:

The carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt deployed for the second time this year on Wednesday after a period of training in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

The warships in the group include the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyers USS Russell and USS John Finn.

The carrier’s embarked air wing consists of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 115, “The Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron 142, “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 75, “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron 30 Detachment 3

“Our sailors worked incredibly hard to make sure we set sail with a healthy, capable, and ready crew,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Our success is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our team and the support of our families and loved ones. Our sailors and their families represent the best of this great nation and I’m unbelievably proud to be a part of the best team, on the best ship, in the best navy in the world.”

“We are at the highest state of readiness to support America’s interests around the world at a moment’s notice,” he added.

The Theodore Roosevelt last deployed on Jan.17, beginning an ill-fated cruise that ended with an outbreak of coronavirus and the dismissal of the carriers captaion.

Prior to the latest deployment, the more than 5,500 Sailors assigned to the strike group completed a pre-deployment sequester in accordance with Pacific Fleet guidelines.

