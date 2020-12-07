USS Theodore Roosevelt Leaves San Diego to Train for New Deployment

Share This Article:

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its escort ships left San Diego Monday for training in preparation for a new deployment, according to media reports.

The ship movements were not immediately confirmed by the Navy, but reported by the independent U.S. Naval Institute, which cited ship spotters.

The Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group last deployed from January to July, during which a massive COVID-19 outbreak infected more than 1,200 of the 4,800 sailors and killed one, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr.

The ship’s departure took place on the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

