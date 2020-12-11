Austal USA Delivers 13th San Diego-Bound Littoral Combat Ship to Navy

Share This Article:

Austal USA delivered the future USS Mobile to the Navy this week, marking the 13th trimaran variant of the littoral combat ship series to be sent to San Diego.

“We’re especially excited for Mobile to join the fleet to pay tribute to a great community which has contributed to our success in so many ways over the years,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “Neither the pandemic nor hurricanes impacted our ability to deliver the future USS Mobile on cost and schedule.”

The shipbuilder, which is based in Mobile on the Alabama coast, said four additional littoral combat ships are in various stages of construction, including the future USS Savannah, USS Canberra, USS Santa Barbara and USS Augusta. Two more of the ships are under contract.

The littoral combat ships are high-speed, agile, shallow-draft warships designed for surface combat, anti-submarine missions, and mine countermeasures in the littoral regions of the world. They are armed with a 57mm main gun, a variety of guided missiles, and two helicopters.

“USS Gabrielle Giffords and USS Montgomery conducted successful deployments in the Pacific recently and we are looking forward to having the future USS Mobile join them soon,” Perciavalle said. “The U.S. Navy fleet will keep benefitting from the value the Independence-variant littoral combat ships provide as more of them deploy from San Diego.”

Austal is also under contract to build 14 expeditionary fast transport vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company has delivered 12, while an additional two are in various stages of construction.

