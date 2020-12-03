Share This Article:

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 at Miramar announced this week the initial operational capability for the F-35C, the carrier version of the Lightning II stealth fighter.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Marines have flown the short-takeoff and vertical-landing F-35B for several years, but the “C” version with longer wings and greater range allows deployment from the Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

“The F-35 is an expeditionary platform that extends the reach of our Marines and machines, and increases our ability to support joint and allied partners at a moment’s notice,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Air Wing at Miramar. “By effectively employing the F-35…commanders have the potential to dominate our adversaries in a joint battlespace, in the air and out at sea.”

The F-35, which is being built in three versions for the Air Force, Navy and Marines, is a single-seat fighter that incorporates stealth technology and advanced computer control for air superiority and strike missions. The Marines describe the F-35 series as “the most advanced stealth fighter jets the world has ever seen.”

Initial operational capability means the Marines at Miramar are trained and ready to fly and support a full squadron of the 5th-generation fighters. The first of the new planes arrived at the air base in January.

Lockheed is contracted to build over 3,100 F-35s for the United States and key allies including the United Kingdom, Japan and Israel.

Miramar Marines Announce Initial Operational Capability of F-35C Stealth Fighter was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: