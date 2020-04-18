Navy Begins Medical Investigation of Virus Outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt

Share This Article:

The Navy is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a full investigation of the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Over 600 sailors contracted the disease, one has died and the San Diego-based aircraft carrier’s captain was fired after sending a letter pleading for help with the outbreak.

The Navy said Friday the new investigation will help medical professionals develop better strategies for identifying and mitigating COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the fleet.

“An outbreak investigation is a standard part of our public health response for an infectious disease event aboard one of our ships,” said Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the Navy’s surgeon general.

“This is a stealthy virus in many ways and this outbreak investigation is an important medical weapon to understand its behavior so that we can better protect the crew, their shipmates on other vessels and ultimately the nation,” said Gillingham.

The investigation will ask volunteers to complete a short survey and provide two specimens for laboratory testing.

The Navy said the Roosevelt’s crew has been hit harder by the virus than any other military unit.

